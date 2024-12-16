Nayanthara-Prabhas To Reunite After 17 Years, Actress Roped In For A Song In The Raja Saab: Reports

Nayanthara is famous for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema and is also one of the highest -paid actress of the South Indian film industry. Amid, her feud with Dhanush, reports of actress reuniting with Prabhas has surfaced. Here’s the truth.

Nayanthara to share screen space with Prabhas?

Prabhas is jam-packed with several projects, The actor will be playing the lead role in The Raja Saab, but an interesting detail has surfaced. According to reports, Nayanthara will reunite with Prabhas for an exclusive song. However, no official information has been made yet.

File phoo of Prabhas and Nayanthara | Source: IMDb

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Prabhas had featured together in 2007 film Yogi. The film follows the story of Eeshwar Prasad, a young man attached to his mother, Shantamma, goes to Hyderabad to earn enough money to make his mother's life comfortable. However, circumstances turn him into a criminal. Directed by V V Vinayak, the film starred Kota Srinivas Rao, Pradeep Singh Rawat and Chalapathi Rao among others.

More About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is produced under the People Media Factory banner. It is a pan-India film and will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. The supporting cast includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta and Brahmanandam. The Raja Saab will hit the theatres on April 10, 2025.

The film features music by composer SS Thaman, with Ram Laxman Masters and King Solomon handling the fight choreography. Baahubali fame Kamalakannan RC is in charge of the VFX, ensuring a visual spectacle.

Poster of The Raja Saab | Source: IMDb