Advertisement

NBK109 starring Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the highly anticipated films. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, makers of the film dropped an exciting update on their social media handles. They shared that Bobby Deol of Animal fame has joined the sets of NBK109.

Will Bobby Deol play antagonist in NBK109?

The makers of NBK109 took to their social media handles to share a photo of Bobby Deol from the sets of the film. Sharing the photo, they wrote, "THE HUNTER ENTERS💥Welcome aboard #BobbyDeol garu 🔥Your terrific screen presence is set to make our #NBK109 more special for us movie lovers and NBK fans." As per a report by 123Telugu, Bobby Deol will play antagonist in NBK109 and lock horns with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the film.

THE HUNTER ENTERS💥



Welcome aboard #BobbyDeol garu 🔥



Your terrific screen presence is set to make our #NBK109 more special for us movie lovers and NBK fans. ❤️‍🔥#NandamuriBalakrishna @dirbobby @MusicThaman @thedeol @Vamsi84 @KVijayKartik #SaiSoujanya @chakrif1 @SitharaEnts… pic.twitter.com/sIw8DpjWBF — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts)

Check out the teaser of Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK109

The video opens up with the whole village set on fire and that's when Nandamuri enters the frame in his swanky ride, while in the background we can hear, "When a Lion comes to attack a group of jackals, it is not called War, it is called Hunting.” He can be seen getting out of the car with a suitcase which has weapons and a bottle of Saruku or alcohol. He first drinks the Saruku and then starts fighting with what seems to be his enemies.

Advertisement

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film also stars Bobby Deol seemingly in an antagonist role. Urvashi Rautela is also part of the film in a supporting role. It marks the first collaboration between Balakrishna and director KS Ravindra. NBK109 has been bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner, with Thaman S scoring the music for this mammoth project. The makers are yet to unveil the plot and release date of the film.

