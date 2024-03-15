×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

Niharika Konidela Opens Up About Her Plans To Remarry After Divorce From Chaitanya

Niharika Konidela, in a recent interview, opened up about her plans to remarry. She got divorced from Chaitanya in July 2023.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Niharika Konidela
A file photo of Niharika Konidela | Image:niharikakonidela/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Niharika Konidela is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Saagu. During a recent promotional event, the actress was asked if she will remarry. She also opened up about her failed marriage with her ex-husband Chaitanya.

Niharika Konidela to remarry?

During the press conference, the actress spilled the beans about her future plans and said, “Life is a cycle and we have to see it that way.” When a reporter asked whether they will see Niharika as a bride again, the actress replied, ”I mean, I definitely want to have children, so I have to get married. But I do not want to do it only for that. I don’t have a negative impression of love.” When asked if she plans on a love marriage, Niharika replied that she doesn't think about it and is currently focusing on her work. "But I am not opposed to love marriage or arranged marriage,” the actress said.

(A file photo of Niharika | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Niharika | Image: Instagram)

Niharika Konidela opens up about her failed marriage

Addressing her failed marriage with Chaitanya, Niharika said, "Everyone asks me to give one reason why my marriage didn’t work out. But there is never one reason, there are many reasons why it did not work out.”

In 2020, Niharika married Chaitanya Jonalagadda, a Hyderabad-based techie, in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. The wedding was attended by the Konidela family including actors Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. Early 2023, Niharika and Chaitanya's divorce rumours started floating in the media which were later confirmed by the actress. On July 5, 2023, Niharika dropped a post on her Instagram handle asking for privacy and thanking people for understanding her circumstances.

Advertisement
(A wedding photo of Niharika and Chaitanya | Image: Instagram)
(A wedding photo of Niharika and Chaitanya | Image: Instagram)

 


Niharika is the daughter of actor-producer Naga Babu Konidela. She is Allu Arjun and Ram Charan's cousin. Niharika made her debut in the film industry with the 2016 movie Oka Manasu. Later, she featured in several films including Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Happy Wedding among others. She owns a production house called Pink Elephant Pictures. 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

McDonald's

McDonald's outage

a few seconds ago
Government Approves Major Bureaucratic Rejig with Key Appointments | LIVE

LIVE News

a few seconds ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

Exports soar

a few seconds ago
Two men have been arrested for leaking the the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer examination paper.

UP Paper Leak Arrest

3 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM Modi roadshow

3 minutes ago
TMC's Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari Join BJP

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

5 minutes ago
Annamalai and PM Modi

Watch: What Did Annamalai

5 minutes ago
RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

11 minutes ago
Microsoft

Google competitive edge

12 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

New Uber bug discovered

13 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth's Date

14 minutes ago
Gina Carano

Gina Carano On Star Wars

14 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

14 minutes ago
K Kavitha Under ED Radar

K Kavitha Under ED Radar

17 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran, RRR poster

Ed Sheeran Praises RRR

20 minutes ago
Summer drinks

Summer Drinks To Hydrate

21 minutes ago
BRS

ED Raids K Kavitha House

24 minutes ago
Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education11 hours ago

  2. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo