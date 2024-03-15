Advertisement

Niharika Konidela is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Saagu. During a recent promotional event, the actress was asked if she will remarry. She also opened up about her failed marriage with her ex-husband Chaitanya.

Niharika Konidela to remarry?

During the press conference, the actress spilled the beans about her future plans and said, “Life is a cycle and we have to see it that way.” When a reporter asked whether they will see Niharika as a bride again, the actress replied, ”I mean, I definitely want to have children, so I have to get married. But I do not want to do it only for that. I don’t have a negative impression of love.” When asked if she plans on a love marriage, Niharika replied that she doesn't think about it and is currently focusing on her work. "But I am not opposed to love marriage or arranged marriage,” the actress said.

(A file photo of Niharika | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Niharika | Image: Instagram)

Niharika Konidela opens up about her failed marriage

Addressing her failed marriage with Chaitanya, Niharika said, "Everyone asks me to give one reason why my marriage didn’t work out. But there is never one reason, there are many reasons why it did not work out.”

In 2020, Niharika married Chaitanya Jonalagadda, a Hyderabad-based techie, in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. The wedding was attended by the Konidela family including actors Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. Early 2023, Niharika and Chaitanya's divorce rumours started floating in the media which were later confirmed by the actress. On July 5, 2023, Niharika dropped a post on her Instagram handle asking for privacy and thanking people for understanding her circumstances.

Advertisement

(A wedding photo of Niharika and Chaitanya | Image: Instagram)

(A wedding photo of Niharika and Chaitanya | Image: Instagram)



Niharika is the daughter of actor-producer Naga Babu Konidela. She is Allu Arjun and Ram Charan's cousin. Niharika made her debut in the film industry with the 2016 movie Oka Manasu. Later, she featured in several films including Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Happy Wedding among others. She owns a production house called Pink Elephant Pictures.