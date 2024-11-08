Nikhil Siddharth's Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Runs In Empty Theatres, Opening Day Collections In Lakhs

Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Box Office Collection Day 1: The Nikhil Siddharth film hit the big screens on November 8. However, the film's release was rather inconspicuous with the actor not mentioning it or promoting it in pre-release events. With no hype, the movie has opened to an abysmal collection at the box office.

Nikhil Siddharth's Appudo Ippudo Eppudo struggles to cross ₹1 crore at domestic box office

Nikhil Siddharth has been largely absent from the promotions and pre-release activities of Appudo Ippudo Eppudo. The actor, who has gained critical acclaim with films like Karthikeya 2, has maintained silence on his latest release. The actor has not shared any creatives of the film on his social media as well. The actor's disassociating with the film has seemingly driven the audience away from the big screen too.

Official poster of Appudo Ippudo Eppudo | Image: IMDb

The advanced booking for day 1 of Appudo Ippudo Eppudo painted a gloomy picture with most theatres completely empty. As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, the film had collected only ₹0.15 crore at the domestic collection. Going by current trends, the movie is unlikely to cross ₹1 crore on its opening day.

What is Nikhil Siddharth's Appudo Ippudo Eppudo about?

Appudo Ippudo Eppudo is a Telugu language action romantic thriller. The film features Nikhil Siddharth in the lead role alongside Rukmini Vasanth and Divyansha Kaushik. It is directed by Sudheer Varma.

