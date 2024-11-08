Published 21:06 IST, November 8th 2024
Nikhil Siddharth's Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Runs In Empty Theatres, Opening Day Collections In Lakhs
Nikhil Siddharth starrer Appudo Ippudo Eppudo is likely to open to a dismal collection on the day of release, November 8. The film has failed to mint ₹1 crore.
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Box Office Collection Day 1: The Nikhil Siddharth film hit the big screens on November 8. However, the film's release was rather inconspicuous with the actor not mentioning it or promoting it in pre-release events. With no hype, the movie has opened to an abysmal collection at the box office.
Nikhil Siddharth's Appudo Ippudo Eppudo struggles to cross ₹1 crore at domestic box office
Nikhil Siddharth has been largely absent from the promotions and pre-release activities of Appudo Ippudo Eppudo. The actor, who has gained critical acclaim with films like Karthikeya 2, has maintained silence on his latest release. The actor has not shared any creatives of the film on his social media as well. The actor's disassociating with the film has seemingly driven the audience away from the big screen too.
The advanced booking for day 1 of Appudo Ippudo Eppudo painted a gloomy picture with most theatres completely empty. As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, the film had collected only ₹0.15 crore at the domestic collection. Going by current trends, the movie is unlikely to cross ₹1 crore on its opening day.
What is Nikhil Siddharth's Appudo Ippudo Eppudo about?
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo is a Telugu language action romantic thriller. The film features Nikhil Siddharth in the lead role alongside Rukmini Vasanth and Divyansha Kaushik. It is directed by Sudheer Varma.
Nikhil Siddharth essays the role of a car racer in a film that has a non-linear storyline. The movie narrates the tale of a protagonist who falls into the love triangle trope. With a predictable storyline, sub-par acting and a non-gripping plot, the film has received largely negative reviews leading to a disastrous box office.
