Updated March 17th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Nikhil Siddhartha Confirms Karthikeya 3, Shares Interesting Details

Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya released in 2014. The sequel to it released in 2022. Both the films were massive hits at the box office.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nikhil Siddhartha
Nikhil Siddhartha | Image:Nikhil Siddhartha
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nikhil Siddhartha, who is currently busy shooting for his pan-India project Swayambhu, recently confirmed the making of Karthikeya 3. The franchise which has a cult following, is all set to begin the shoot for the third part of the film soon.

Nikhil confirms Karthikeyan 3

The actor took to his X handle to confirm the making of Karthikeyan 3. For the project, he is collaborating with Chandoo Mondeti.

He wrote, "Dr. Karthikeya In Search of a Brand new Adventure … Soon @chandoomondeti #Karthikeya3 #Karthikeya2 #cinema #adventure."

Nikhil also confirmed that the film will go on the floors soon. Earlier, the makers of Karthikeya hinted about the third part of the franchise towards the end of the 2022 film Karthikeyan 2.

What more do we know about Karthikeya 3?

Filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti, who is currently shooting for Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel, is working on the script of Karthikeya 3. This time around, Dr Karthikeya will chase a bigger mystery than his earlier two films.

What do we know about Karthikeya franchise's other two films?

The original Karthikeya film hit the theatres in 2014. The film was made on a budget of ₹6 crores, and Karthikeya earned a total of ₹20 crores at the box office. In this film, a medical student is awestruck by the legendary tales surrounding a forgotten Indian temple. Eventually, he embarks on a quest to unravel the secrets behind the mysterious temple.

In Karthikeya 2, Nikhil, who is trapped in a web of conspiracies and betrayal, retrieves a mythological treasure. This film was made on a budget of ₹15 crores and made a total of ₹121.5 crores.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

