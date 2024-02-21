English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Nikhil Siddhartha, Wife Pallavi Blessed With Baby Boy- Karthikeya 2 Actor Kisses Newborn In 1st Pic

Nikhil Siddhartha and his wife, Dr. Pallavi Sharma welcomed their first child, a son. The actor's team also shared a glimpse of the beautiful moment.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nikhil Siddhartha
Nikhil Siddhartha | Image:Team Nikhil Siddhartha
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nikhil Siddhartha and his wife Pallavi Sharma's pregnancy has been a rather hush-hush affair. Prior to their announcement towards the end of January, there had been no inkling regarding the couple expecting their first child. The duo have now been blessed with their first born, a son.

Nikhil Siddhartha welcomes son with wife Pallavi Sharma


Nikhil Siddhartha's team shared a picture of the actor holding his son in his arms and planting a kiss on his forehead. Pallavi gave birth to their son in a private hospital in Hyderabad, on Wednesday, February 21. Nikhil is yet to share the news himself across his social media handles. More information about this new chapter in Nikhil and his wife's life, is awaited.

The duo had officially announced their pregnancy back on January 31, with a photo from Pallavi's Seemantham - a traditional baby shower. Shortly after, the actor shared a fun video of him being trained in diaper duty as the couple prepped for their child's arrival. For the unversed, Nikhil and Pallavi tied the knot back in 2020, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family followed by an event in May. The two had been dating for 2 years prior to tying the knot. Around 2022, there were rumours of the couple separating. However, Nikhil put the rumours to rest by sharing a picture with Pallavi.

What is next for Nikhil Siddhartha?


Siddhartha was last seen in 2023 film Spy - the Garry BH directorial was a box office dud. The actor is currently in the midst of filming for Swayambhu, a period drama helmed by Bharat Krishnamachari. The film will feature him opposite Samyuktha Menon.

The actor will next share screen space with Anupama Parameswaran for The Indian House, a Ram Vamsi Krishna directorial. Next in his lineup of projects will be VI Anand's untitled film. 
 

