Jr NTR has a string of big projects currently in the works. The closest to release among these, happens to be Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1. The film will see the actor share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor, who will incidentally be marking her Telugu acting debut with the film. Also in the works, is Ayan Mukerji's Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 and Prashanth Neel's NTR31. A crucial update appears to have come through with regards to the latter.

NTR31 finds its leading lady?



If reports are to be believed, the makers of NTR31 have zeroed in on the leading lady for the project. As per a recent 123Telugu report, the actress in question is none other than Rashmika Mandanna. If true, NTR31 will mark Rashmika's first film with Jr NTR. The report asserts how talks with the actress to officially come on board, have already been initiated.

Though NTR31 was set to go on floors much prior, having been announced as far back as last year, both Prashanth Neel as well as Jr NTR's other professional commitments prevented the same from happening. However, with Neel's Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire having seen through a release last year, and Jr NTR's Devara currently being in its final stretch, reports suggests that NTR31 is eyeing to go on floors, as soon as August of this year. Meanwhile, Jr NTR also continues to shoot for War 2, which will be marking his acting debut in Bollywood.

Has NTR31 already been christened?



Though very little is actually known about this project, the strong buzz around NTR31 has led to conjecture with regards to its official title. As per an exclusive Pinkvilla report, NTR31 has been christened Dragon. The copyright for the term was seamlessly acquired across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. However, the rights for the name in Hindi was in the hands of a noted filmmaker.

The filmmaker in question however, was more than happy to part ways with the same, as a gesture of goodwill to Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR.