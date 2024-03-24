Advertisement

Om Bheem Bush starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sree Vishnu, and Rahul Ramakrishna, among others released in theatres on March 22. The film revolves around the lives of three friends Krish, Vinay, and Madhav who venture into a village of Bhairavakona where locals fear a ghost named Sampangi. To uncover the treasure hidden within the Sampangi palace, the trio bravely enter the haunted mansion. What happens next? Do they face any consequences? Who is Sampangi? Is the ghost a threat to them? Most importantly, do they find the treasure? All of these mysteries are revealed in the horror comedy film. Let's check out the first reviews of Om Bheem Bush by netizens.

Om Bheem Bush early reviews

Om Bheem Bush promises an enjoyable cinematic experience with engaging storytelling. Despite minor pacing issues and occasional lapses in logic, the film is still a good choice for weekend entertainment. Anyhow, moviegoers watched the early shows of the film and shared their early reviews on social media.

A social media user wrote on X, "Om Bheem Bush is a laugh riot with hilarious characters and non-stop jokes, backed by thrilling sound design. The second half ramps up the excitement, delivering a truly entertaining experience."

Another user wrote, "Om Bheem Bush has an age-old story and ghost comedy, but the leading trio's one-liners and verbal banter saved the movie. 1st half has decent comedy in parts and 2nd half has a few jump scares and thrills. Climax appears rushed and clumsy. The message they wanted to convey was presented half-baked."

"No words only laughs Om Bheem Bush. A laugh riot entertainer 😁🤣 till end and good climax @sreevishnuoffl as usual ROFL ROFL @UV_Creations production values are good and @SunnyMROfficial soundtrack is kickass🔥🔥 don’t miss this in theatres watch it with your gang," read another review on social media.

However, a user wrote a harsh review for Om Bheem Bush and wrote, "Om Bheem Bush Its brainless.. Logic less but full of entertainment 👌 1st half is hilarious, 2nd half drags a bit. But a paisa vasool entertainer for this weekend. Om Bheem Bush Review."

One more review of the film read, "#OmBheemBush An absolute riot from start to end with hilarious punches. The storyline blends horror & comedy, keeping viewers engaged with entertaining references. @sreevishnuoffl @PriyadarshiPN @eyrahul Overall : Worth watching a hilarious horrified entertainer, Rating : 3.25/5."

Om Bheem Bush final review

Overall, Om Bheem Bush is an entertaining film with some well-written one-liners and a few over-the-top comedy scenes that are spot on. However, the plot twist, the shift in tone near the end, its execution, and its ideas are all subject to differing opinions. The movie is directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti and features Priyadarshi, Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Srikanth Iyengar as the main leads.

