Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Sundeep Kishan's Fantasy Thriller

After three weeks of successful run in theatres, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, starring Sundeep Kishan, has made its debut on the OTT platform.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sundeep Kishan is basking in the success of his recently released film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. Helmed by  Vi Anand, the film hit the theatres on February 16, the film minted ₹21 crore worldwide in three weeks. The film's unique plotline earned positive reviews from critics and audiences.

When and where to watch Ooru Peru Bhairavakona?

After three weeks of successful run in theatres, the film has made its debut on the OTT platform. The makers of the film took to X to announce a digital release on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and wrote, "The mystic tale that fascinated everyone on Big Screens has come to your home to repeat its magic. #OoruPeruBhairavakona Now Streaming On Prime Video."

What is the plot of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona?

The fantasy thriller drama is about a man who goes in search of some urgently required answers to the world of Bhairavakona, from which there's seemingly no way out. The film opened at ₹2 crores in India, according to Sacnilk, while at the global box office, the film earned a total of ₹6.2 crores, according to the makers.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Varsha Bollamma, Vennela Kishore, Kavya Thapar and  Harsha Chemudu, in pivotal roles. It was produced by Razesh Danda and co-produced by Balaji Gutta, under Hasya Movies, and presented by Anil Sunkara, under AK Entertainments.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)
(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

Sundeep Kishan is preparing for Dhanush starrer Raayan

Sundeep is busy preparing for his role in the upcoming highly-anticipated action-thriller Raayan. Dhanush, who is serving as a director, will also be playing a lead role alongside Kalidas Jayaram. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan in supporting roles. The movie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Whatsapp logo