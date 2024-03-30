Advertisement

Sundeep Kishan was last seen in fantasy action flick, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. The film released in theatres on February 16, opening to a largely positive audience reception. Riding high on the success of the same, the actor is currently in the midst of mounting his next project, which has now been christened with a title as well as a first look.

Sundeep Kishan's next gets a title



Sundeep Kishan took to his Instagram handle to share the first look from his upcoming project. The makers of the film have locked in a title for the same. Sundeep Kishan's next, will be called Vibe. The first look also reveals the estimated timeline for the film's release. Vibe will be hitting theatres in the summer of 2025.

The caption to the post reads, "#VIBE Excited to Announce my Next , a very special film With the Incredibly Talented & Passionate team of #AgentSaiSrinivasAthreya Director @rsjswaroop & Producer @rahulyadavnakka …Promise you that you will Fall in Love and Feel Nostalgic with Our #Vibe …" The first look in question shows Sundeep Kishan standing with his group of supporters - all wielding weapons and looking injured. Sundeep in particular can be seen wielding a bloody sword and an unlit Molotov cocktail. As per a recent 123Telugu report, the film is reportedly based on city riots. Vibe will mark Sundeep Kishan's 31st film and is being directed by Swaroop RSJ.

Sundeep Kishan was last seen in Ooru Peru Bhairavakona



Sundeep Kishan leads 2024 release Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, as a man in search for answers. He enters the mystical realm of Bhairavakona, from where there appears to be no return. The film was mounted on a humble budget of ₹20 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections stand at ₹16.05 crores with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹21 crores.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.