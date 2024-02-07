Updated January 21st, 2024 at 11:46 IST
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona To Clash With Eagle Despite Ravi Teja Starrer Vying For Solo Release
A slew of Telugu films are set for release in the coming month. Sundeep Kishan’s Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, Ravi Teja’s Eagle, and Rajinikanth starrer Lal Salaam are making their theatrical debut on February 9. Ahead of the release date, Eagle makers requested the Film Chamber to give them a solo release date. However, it hasn’t made changes in other movies’ schedules. Ooru Peru Bhairavakona makers recently confirmed that their film will open on February 9 implying a conflict with Eagle at the box office.
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona to clash with Eagle, Lal Salaam
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’s producer announced on his X handle on Saturday, January 20 that the release date of the film hasn’t been changed. Re-sharing a post, he wrote in the caption, “Feb 9th grand release.” This announcement came a day after Eagle makers penned a letter to the Film Chamber vying for a solo release.
The letter acquired by Gulte read, “The chamber conveyed in a meeting and asked us to have one of the producers postpone the movie. Honoring the chamber’s decision, we postponed the movie’s release date. By taking the assurance from the chamber we will get a solo date. As the chamber acknowledged in the press meet held by the chamber. Unfortunately, we have been seeing more releases every day and we request you to take this matter off and give us a solo release.”
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona director addresses Eagle clash
Addressing the clash with Ravi Teja's Eagle, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona actor Sundeep Kishan mentioned contacting the Till Square team to confirm they weren't releasing on the same date before announcing February 9.
He emphasised his admiration for Ravi Teja but clarified that no promise regarding the release date had been communicated to his team. Sundeep expressed the significance of the chosen date for Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, highlighting the stakes involved, and suggested an openness to discussion if Ravi Teja's team reaches out.
