Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 21:57 IST

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona To Follow HanuMan's Cue, Sticks To Original Release Date Despite BO Clash

The Sandeep Kishan led Ooru Peru Bhairavakona has decided to hold on to its original release date of February 9 despite a multi-way box office clash loading.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The weekend of February 9 is gearing up to be yet another lineup of big banner projects clashing with each other at the box office. This comes shortly after the Sankranthi weekend which saw four back to back releases battle it out for audience footfall. Teja Sajja's HanuMan has held its own against several big banner releases having minted formidable numbers thus far. This appears to have set a precedent for other films - in this case, Sandeep Kishan's Ooru Peru Bhairavakona.

Has Ooru Peru Bhairavakona drawn inspiration from HanuMan's success?


For the unversed, Prasanth Varma's Teja Sajja led fantasy film, HanuMan, released in theatres on January 12 in a direct box office clash with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and eventual competition from Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. HanuMan, despite being led by a relatively newer star, has performed formidably at the box office. As a matter of fact, it has become the top grosser across the four releases from Sankranti weekend.

Advertisement


This appears to have set the precedent for Sandeep Kishan's Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. The film is slated to enter box office clashes with Ravi Teja's Eagle, Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, Tovino Thomas' Anweshippin Kandethum and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The VI Anand film, mounted on a much lower budget than the above mentioned films, is currently holding on to its February 9 release date.

Advertisement

HanuMan has emerged on top at the box office


As per a Sacnilk report, the Teja Sajja led HanuMan has minted ₹150.4 crores domestically with its worldwide collections standing at a whooping ₹ 225.35 crores. Guntur Kaaram, which shared the same release date as HanuMan, has in turn minted ₹120.2 crores domestically with the worldwide collections standing at ₹171.7 crores.

Advertisement


Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga have wrapped up their business ₹18 crores and ₹33.65 crores respectively, in worldwide collections. This has made HanuMan the top grosser among the Sankranti releases, setting an aspirational precedent.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 21:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

34 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Check live streaming details here

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Varun Dhawan Looks Fierce In The Lastest Poster Of Atlee's Baby John

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Signature Global, landlords partner for Gurugram project

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to reach No 1 in ICC Test ranking

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  5. Akhanda 2: Balayya To Reunite With Boyapati Sreenu For The 4th Time?

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement