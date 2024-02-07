Advertisement

The weekend of February 9 is gearing up to be yet another lineup of big banner projects clashing with each other at the box office. This comes shortly after the Sankranthi weekend which saw four back to back releases battle it out for audience footfall. Teja Sajja's HanuMan has held its own against several big banner releases having minted formidable numbers thus far. This appears to have set a precedent for other films - in this case, Sandeep Kishan's Ooru Peru Bhairavakona.

Has Ooru Peru Bhairavakona drawn inspiration from HanuMan's success?



For the unversed, Prasanth Varma's Teja Sajja led fantasy film, HanuMan, released in theatres on January 12 in a direct box office clash with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and eventual competition from Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. HanuMan, despite being led by a relatively newer star, has performed formidably at the box office. As a matter of fact, it has become the top grosser across the four releases from Sankranti weekend.

This appears to have set the precedent for Sandeep Kishan's Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. The film is slated to enter box office clashes with Ravi Teja's Eagle, Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, Tovino Thomas' Anweshippin Kandethum and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The VI Anand film, mounted on a much lower budget than the above mentioned films, is currently holding on to its February 9 release date.

HanuMan has emerged on top at the box office



As per a Sacnilk report, the Teja Sajja led HanuMan has minted ₹150.4 crores domestically with its worldwide collections standing at a whooping ₹ 225.35 crores. Guntur Kaaram, which shared the same release date as HanuMan, has in turn minted ₹120.2 crores domestically with the worldwide collections standing at ₹171.7 crores.

Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga have wrapped up their business ₹18 crores and ₹33.65 crores respectively, in worldwide collections. This has made HanuMan the top grosser among the Sankranti releases, setting an aspirational precedent.