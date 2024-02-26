Operation Valentine Pre-release Event: Nagababu Compares Varun Tej To PM Modi, Pawan Kalyan

Advertisement

The makers of Operation Valentine hosted a grand pre-release event of the Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar starrer in Hyderabad on February 24. The event was attended by the cast and crew of the film. The guest list also included Varun Tej's father Nagababu, who gave a speech at the event. During his speech, he showered his son with love and praise and also compared him to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi as well as actor Pawan Kalyan The video from the event is now going viral.

Nagababu compares Varun Tej to PM Modi, Pawan Kalyan

In the viral speech, Nagababu can be heard talking about his son's never-giving-up attitude despite many setbacks. He said, "I love my son, because never shies away from choosing different characters and scripts. Just like the great Narendra Modi and Pawan Kalyan, people who work with good and noble intentions will win eventually even if they face setbacks at times."

Pawan Kalyan is the brother of Nagababu and uncle of Varun Tej.