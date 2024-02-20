Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 23:03 IST

Operation Valentine: Varun Tej Breaks His Silence On Comparisons With Hrithik Roshan's Fighter

Operation Valentine, starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, revolves around the 2019 Balakot airstrike and the personal lives of Air Force people.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Tej
Varun Tej (L), Fighter poster (R) | Image:Instagram
Varun Tej is gearing up for the release of his upcoming highly anticipated film Operation Valentine. As the release date is nearing, the actor is on a promotional spree and during one such event addressed the chatter between Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and Operation Valentine. Last month, the makers unveiled the trailer and soon after netizens found a similarity in the plot which is a reference to the 2019 Balakot airstrike.

Operation Valentine is different from Fighter

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Varun shared that his film is different from Fighter as it also revolves around the personal lives of Air Force people. He added that they are not trying to glorify and play only around the incident of Balakot or what happened on February 14 (the 2019 Pulwama attack).

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

“That is the only key part of the film, point of the film, so we're more we're mostly going around the personal lives of Air Force people who were working there so we want to indulge into their personal space about how it's not about how a pilot feels when he's in an aircraft sitting in the cockpit and flying at 2000 kilometers, we wanted to even deal with his emotion back at home right how he takes his work pressure home and how he deals with that and bunch of other things," he continued.

(A still from the trailer | Image: Instagram)
(A still from the trailer | Image: Instagram)

He concluded by saying that they are going on a more "human realistic" approach towards IAF (Indian Air Force) and the entire process.

For the unversed, Hrithik and Deepika Padukone starrer revolved around the 2019 Pulwama attack, the 2019 Balakot airstrike and the 2019 India–Pakistan border skirmishes.

About Operation Valentine

Helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh, in the film Varun plays the role of a fighter pilot while Manushi Chhillar, who is his lady love, essays the role of a radar officer. The film also features Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma and Mir Sarwar. It is slated to hit the theatres on March 1.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 23:02 IST

