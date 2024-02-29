English
Updated February 28th, 2024 at 23:29 IST

Operation Valentine: Varun Tej Talks About People Calling Patriotic Films 'Propaganda'

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar are on a spree to promote their upcoming patriotic film Operation Valentine, helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Tej, Operation Valentine
A still from the teaser | Image:YouTube
Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Operation Valentine. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh, is based on the Pulwama attack and Balakot airstrike. Speaking of which, the actor during the promotional events addresses people calling patriotic films propaganda of political parties.

We can't have multiple opinions: Varun Tej

Speaking with Telugu 123, Tej emphasised that the most important thing is that the Air Force/Indian Army carries out great attacks, so people should stand with them irrespective of the political party. He added that it should not be viewed as a favour to one party. “We may have different opinions on that, but when it comes to our national security, we can’t have multiple opinions,” the actor added.

 

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

 

Since the trailer of Operation Valentine was unveiled, there has been constant chatter around the film. The film was also compared to Hrithik Roshan's recently released film Fighter. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actor addressed the reports and shared that his film is different as it also revolves around the personal lives of Air Force people. He added that they are not trying to glorify and play only around the incident of Balakot or what happened on February 14 (the 2019 Pulwama attack).

(A stilll from the film | Image: Instagram)
(A stilll from the film | Image: Instagram)

 

What do we know about Operation Valentine?

It is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer showcasing our Air Force heroes on the front lines and the challenges they faced as they fought one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen. Produced by Sony Pictures and Sandeep Mudda, with co-production by God Bless Entertainment and Nandkumar Abbineni, the film stars Navdeep and Mir Sarwar in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 1.
 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 23:29 IST

