Oscar Winner MM Keeravaani Warns Fans About Fake Instagram Accounts In His Name

Advertisement

MM Keeravaani, who rose to global fame with his 2023 Oscar win for RRR song Naatu Naatu, recently spoke up about fake Instagram accounts made in his name. The music composer shared a screenshot on his official Instagram handle calling out the internet users for making fake profiles.

MM Keeravaani issues warning to fans

Taking to his Instagram handle, Keeravaani shared a screenshot of a fake profile with his name and asked fans to beware of people impersonating him on social media. He wrote in the caption, “Just like it’s difficult to identify the original Blue tick from a bunch of fake blue ticks, it’s difficult to identify the ghost who takes a human form. LMIYD in progress.”

Previously, Vidya Balan also became part of a scam where unknown internet users were scamming people asking for money in her name. She even filed an FIR against the unknown person for creating a fake Instagram account in her name. A police officer said that an unknown person created an identical Instagram ID of Vidya Balan and also created a Gmail account and then using those accounts, he started contacting people associated with Bollywood.

Advertisement

Police further said that he was asking people for money by assuring them of jobs. When Vidya came to know about this, she complained to Mumbai Police. Based on Balan's complaint, Khar Police registered an FIR against an unknown person under Section 66 (C) of IT.

What’s next for MM Keeravaani?

On the work front, actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher on Monday announced that Keeravaani will score the music for his upcoming directorial venture Tanvi The Great. The movie marks Kher's second project as director after 2002's Om Jai Jagadish.

Advertisement

Kher expressed gratitude to Keeravaani, who won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the Naatu Naatu song from RRR, for boarding his film. The actor said he had been a fan of Keeravaani's work since he heard the song Tum Mile Dil Khile from the 1994 film Criminal.

Additionally, the composer will also be making music for SS Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29.