×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Oscar Winner MM Keeravaani Warns Fans About Fake Instagram Accounts In His Name

RRR composer MM Keeravaani shared a screenshot of a fake profile on his official Instagram and asked fans to beware of people impersonating him.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
MM Keeravaani
MM Keeravaani | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

MM Keeravaani, who rose to global fame with his 2023 Oscar win for RRR song Naatu Naatu, recently spoke up about fake Instagram accounts made in his name. The music composer shared a screenshot on his official Instagram handle calling out the internet users for making fake profiles. 

MM Keeravaani issues warning to fans 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Keeravaani shared a screenshot of a fake profile with his name and asked fans to beware of people impersonating him on social media. He wrote in the caption, “Just like it’s difficult to identify the original Blue tick from a bunch of fake blue ticks, it’s difficult to identify the ghost who takes a human form. LMIYD in progress.”

 

Previously, Vidya Balan also became part of a scam where unknown internet users were scamming people asking for money in her name. She even filed an FIR against the unknown person for creating a fake Instagram account in her name. A police officer said that an unknown person created an identical Instagram ID of Vidya Balan and also created a Gmail account and then using those accounts, he started contacting people associated with Bollywood.

Advertisement

Police further said that he was asking people for money by assuring them of jobs. When Vidya came to know about this, she complained to Mumbai Police. Based on Balan's complaint, Khar Police registered an FIR against an unknown person under Section 66 (C) of IT.

 

What’s next for MM Keeravaani?

On the work front, actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher on Monday announced that Keeravaani will score the music for his upcoming directorial venture Tanvi The Great. The movie marks Kher's second project as director after 2002's Om Jai Jagadish.

Advertisement

Kher expressed gratitude to Keeravaani, who won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the Naatu Naatu song from RRR, for boarding his film. The actor said he had been a fan of Keeravaani's work since he heard the song Tum Mile Dil Khile from the 1994 film Criminal. 

 

Additionally, the composer will also be making music for SS Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29. 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Farmers Delhi March

Kisan Mazdoor Commission

3 minutes ago
RCB Unbox Event 2024 live updates

RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE BLOG

3 minutes ago
UN climate change global warming

UN issues 'red alert'

6 minutes ago
MM Keeravaani

Keeravaani On Fake IG

9 minutes ago
Smriti Mandhana wins WPL trophy

Mandhana on Virat

11 minutes ago
UPSC

UPSC Prelims Exam

11 minutes ago
Brazil ex-President

Bolsonaro indicted

12 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli on RRR 2

RRR 2 In Works?

13 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

Delhi Police Crime Branch

17 minutes ago
South films

South Films On OTT

19 minutes ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

India News LIVE

21 minutes ago
Kate Middleton UK Rose Hanbury Prince William

Rose Hanbury on affair

23 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Moves HC

24 minutes ago
Government bonds

Social bonds issuance

25 minutes ago
Two Arrested In J-K Kathua For Online Fraud Of Over 6 Lakh

Two Arrested

27 minutes ago
Passenger attempts suicide onboard London-bound LATAM Airlines flight

Suicide Attempt in Flight

27 minutes ago
Apple

CERT-In on Apple

29 minutes ago
Musk's xAI to Open-Source Grok 

xAI to Open-Source Grok 

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment7 hours ago

  3. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo