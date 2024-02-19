Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Padma Vibhushan Awardee Chiranjeevi Gets Felicitated In Los Angeles, Videos Go Viral

Chiranjeevi was felicitated in Los Angeles for receiving the honour of Padma Vibhushan award. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chiranjeevi, along with his wife Surekha, jetted off to the USA. While many fans thought he went to America for a short trip, a video from Los Angeles surfaced in which Chiranjeevi can be seen getting felicitated in Los Angeles for receiving Padma Vibhushan award. The 68-year-old actor’s name was announced among the Padma awardees on the eve of the Republic Day. He has been bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, along with Indian cinema icon Vyjayanthimala.

Chiranjeevi's video from Los Angeles goes viral

Chiranjeevi was felicitated in Los Angeles for receiving the honour of Padma Vibhushan award. A video of the same has gone viral on social media wherein a huge crowd can be seen greeting Chiranjeevi with utmost zeal and joy. After being felicitated, Chiranjeevi addressed the crowd and gave a heartwarming speech.

Chiranjeevi is one of the top stars from the South cinema, having worked in over 150 feature films in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. The Padma awardees also included late Tamil actor-politician Vijayakanth as well as veterans Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup and Pyarelal Sharma, who have all been bestowed with Padma Bhushan, presented for distinguished service of high order.

Chiranjeevi's short trip to the USA

Chiranjeevi traveled to the United States with his wife, Surekha. He took a selfie with his wife and shared the photo on his social media handles. Chiranjeevi also stated that he would resume shooting Vishwambhara once he returns. He is currently working on the fantasy drama project directed by Vassisht.
 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

