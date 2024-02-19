Advertisement

Chiranjeevi, along with his wife Surekha, jetted off to the USA. While many fans thought he went to America for a short trip, a video from Los Angeles surfaced in which Chiranjeevi can be seen getting felicitated in Los Angeles for receiving Padma Vibhushan award. The 68-year-old actor’s name was announced among the Padma awardees on the eve of the Republic Day. He has been bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, along with Indian cinema icon Vyjayanthimala.

Chiranjeevi's video from Los Angeles goes viral

Chiranjeevi was felicitated in Los Angeles for receiving the honour of Padma Vibhushan award. A video of the same has gone viral on social media wherein a huge crowd can be seen greeting Chiranjeevi with utmost zeal and joy. After being felicitated, Chiranjeevi addressed the crowd and gave a heartwarming speech.

Megastar @KChiruTweets felicitated in Los Angeles, USA 🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/nmTn9q6AoX — Megastar Chiranjeevi (@ChiruFanClub)

Padma Vibhushan Dr. Megastar #Chiranjeevi garu in Los Angeles, being felicitated by Our beloved USA Mega fans



Boss @KChiruTweets#MegastarChiranjeevi#PadmaVibhushanChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/JfazQOUdem — Chiranjeevi Army (@chiranjeeviarmy)

Annayya #Chiranjeevi Speech at

Mega Felicitation event in Los Angeles

Fans asking #GameChanger update



Boss @KChiruTweets #MegastarChiranjeevi #PadmaVibhushanChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/Tmg7ho8qsv — Chiranjeevi Army (@chiranjeeviarmy)

Chiranjeevi is one of the top stars from the South cinema, having worked in over 150 feature films in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. The Padma awardees also included late Tamil actor-politician Vijayakanth as well as veterans Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup and Pyarelal Sharma, who have all been bestowed with Padma Bhushan, presented for distinguished service of high order.

Chiranjeevi's short trip to the USA

Chiranjeevi traveled to the United States with his wife, Surekha. He took a selfie with his wife and shared the photo on his social media handles. Chiranjeevi also stated that he would resume shooting Vishwambhara once he returns. He is currently working on the fantasy drama project directed by Vassisht.

