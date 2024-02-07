Advertisement

2024 has commenced on a rather positive note for Chiranjeevi with the veteran actor being felicitated with the Padma Vibhushan, the Republic of India's second highest civilian honour. The actor recently hosted Padma awardees Gaddam Sammayya and Dr. Anandachari Velu at his own residence. A picture from the meeting has been doing the rounds of the internet.

Chiranjeevi hosts Padma awardees at his residence



Chiranjeevi recently hosted Gaddam Sammayya and Dr. Anandachari Velu at his residence. Both Sammayaa and Velu are Padma awardees. The photos show the trio of Padma awardees smiling at the camera with bouquets in their hands.

The meeting between Chiranjeevi, Sammayya and Velu reportedly saw the veteran actor appreciate their wok in their respective fields. Chiranjeevi also thanked the state and central governments in their efforts to enable the protection of art forms and culture by honouring those tirelessly preserving them. Sammayya and Velu were reportedly very happy on receiving an invite to the Megastar's residence.

Who are Gaddam Sammayya and Dr. Anandachari Velu?



Gaddam Sammayya belongs to Devarappula mandal of Janagaon district. He is a Chindu Yakshagana artist with more than 19000 performances to his name. The Keechakavadha stageplay, in which he essayed the role of Keechaka, proved to be a turning point in his career. Gaddam Sammayya has received the Telugu University Merit Award in 1994, and the Kala Ratna Award from the Governor at the Telugu University Anniversary in 1995. This was followed by an award from the Telangana state government, conferred on him in 2017.

Dr. Anandachari Velu on the other hand, has had a prime role in reconstructing the Yadadri temple with the Krishna stone, working as a sculptor trained in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. The walls of the Ashtabhuja mandapa were designed in the Kakatiya, Dravida, and Chola style.