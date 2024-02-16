Advertisement

Sujeeth, who is currently directing Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG, recently shared a photo of himself with the OG star. The photo is now going viral. In the photo, the actor-director duo can be seen facing their back to the camera while Pawan Kalyan keeps his arms around Sujeeth's shoulder. Both of them can be seen wearing all-black outfits. Sujeeth paired his look with a cap.

Ever since the filmmaker shared the photo online, many have speculated if the photo is from the sets of They Call Him OG, but no information regarding the same has been revealed.

What do we know about They Call Him OG?

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as his on-screen love interest and DVV Danayya is bankrolling the film. The film is all set to hit the theaters on September 27.



Every time Sujeeth shared a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan from OG sets

This is not the first time, the filmmaker has shared a glimpse of the star on his social media handle. Previously too, the filmmaker has shared many photos of the Power star on social media.