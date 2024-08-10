Published 12:45 IST, August 10th 2024
Pawan Kalyan Takes Indirect Dig At Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Questions Portrayal Of Smugglers As Heroes
Pawan Kalyan, in a recent press conference, shared he struggles to understand the current south cinema where heroes are now reflected as smugglers.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj (L), Pawan Kalyan (R) | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:45 IST, August 10th 2024