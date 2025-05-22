Peddi: Action Packed Schedule With Ram Charan And Divyenndu Underway, Director Buchi Babu Drops BTS Photos

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his forthcoming pan-India Peddi. The movie has already created nationwide buzz, thanks to the enthusiastic response to its First Shot Glimpse. Directed by National Award-winner Buchi Babu Sana, the production has entered its crucial phase, with an extensive schedule now underway on a grand village set in Hyderabad.

Ram Charan’s Peddi filming in full rage, shoot photo goes viral

Taking to his X account, Buchi Babu Sana shared a few photos giving a BTS glimpse of the massive set of PEDDI. The photo featured the director himself with Ram Charan and Divyendu Sharma. The set boasts a raw and earthy aesthetic, reflecting the production team’s dedication to creating an immersive cinematic experience.

Production designer Avinash Kolla and his team have built an extensive village set, ready to host high-intensity stunt sequences and key dialogue scenes. With 30% of the filming already finished, this new schedule aims to cover a significant portion of the movie.

When will Peddi be released?