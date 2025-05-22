Peddi: Action Packed Schedule With Ram Charan And Divyenndu Underway, Director Buchi Babu Drops BTS Photos

Updated May 22nd 2025, 18:19 IST
Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his forthcoming pan-India Peddi. The movie has already created nationwide buzz, thanks to the enthusiastic response to its First Shot Glimpse. Directed by National Award-winner Buchi Babu Sana, the production has entered its crucial phase, with an extensive schedule now underway on a grand village set in Hyderabad.
Taking to his X account, Buchi Babu Sana shared a few photos giving a BTS glimpse of the massive set of PEDDI. The photo featured the director himself with Ram Charan and Divyendu Sharma. The set boasts a raw and earthy aesthetic, reflecting the production team’s dedication to creating an immersive cinematic experience.
Production designer Avinash Kolla and his team have built an extensive village set, ready to host high-intensity stunt sequences and key dialogue scenes. With 30% of the filming already finished, this new schedule aims to cover a significant portion of the movie.
In the upcoming action film Peddi, Ram Charan has embraced a rugged rural appearance for his role, featuring long hair, a thick beard, and a nose ring. Janhvi Kapoor stars as the female lead, while Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma contribute to the strong supporting cast. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 27, 2026, aligning with Ram Charan’s birthday.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 22nd 2025, 18:19 IST