Published 20:32 IST, November 9th 2024
Prabhas Commences Shoot For Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, Makers Share First Glimpse
Salaar Part 2 Shouryanga Parvam's makers announced the commencement of the shoot, featuring Prabhas as Salaar, on social media.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
