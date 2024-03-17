Advertisement

The excitement surrounding the upcoming Telugu film, Kalki 2898 AD has reached fever pitch once again. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie stars the dynamic duo of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. However, with the recent announcement of the Andhra Pradesh General Elections date, speculations are rife about the movie's scheduled release on May 9, 2024, facing potential delays.

Will Kalki 2898 AD clash with Pushpa 2?

There are murmurs suggesting a clash with Allu Arjun's highly anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule, slated for August 15, 2024, leading to a brewing showdown in the Tollywood industry. Amidst this buzz, 123Telugu reveals that distributors are reportedly urging the Kalki 2898 AD team to explore alternative release dates and are still awaiting a decision from the producers.

Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies in a star-studded ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathy, this mythological science fiction film will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Advertisement

Delays have become Kalki 2898 AD’s fate

The journey of Kalki 2898 AD has been marked by eager anticipation but has also faced its share of hurdles. Delays in shooting schedules, Prabhas' injury, and extensive VFX work have contributed to setbacks. Nonetheless, the dedicated team has been toiling tirelessly to meet the promised release date of May 9.

Advertisement

However, recent developments have cast a shadow over the film's timeline. Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar's announcement of the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh commencing on May 13 has triggered concerns about the movie's proximity to the polling day. Reports have surfaced indicating that the release of Kalki 2898 AD just days before the election may require a postponement.

A report in Gulte has echoed these sentiments, suggesting that the movie's release amidst the political intensity of elections might not be advisable. The report firmly quoted, "It is best not to release big budget films during the heat of elections."