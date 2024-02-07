Prabhas' New Photo Surfaces Amid Rumours Of Actor Skipping Kalki 2898 AD Shoot, Using Body Double

Advertisement

Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Kalki 2898 AD, set to hit the big screens on May 9. The pan-India film has a star-studded cast including some of the biggest names Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani with reported cameos from Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, SS Rajamouli and JR NTR.

While the film inches closer to its release date, a photo of Prabhas has been doing the rounds on social media amid reports that the Rebel star has been using a body double for his portions in Kalki 2898 AD.

Prabhas' new glimpse surfaces amid rumours

In a new photo that has surfaced on social media, Prabhas sported a simple yet stylish look in a black over-sized T-shirt and grey pyjama. This is Prabhas’ latest appearance following the theatrical release of action drama, Salaar Part 1– Ceasefire, that hit the theatres on December 22 last year and emerged as a commercial hit.

Also seen in this photograph alongside Prabhas were leading producers Dil Raju, his brother Sirish, actor Ashish, Dil Raju’s daughter Hanshitha Reddy, son-in-law Archith Reddy and their son. The producer’s family today met with Prabhas and invited him to Ashish’s wedding.

Rumours around Kalki 2898 AD shoot create frenzy

The shoot of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD has been underway in Hyderabad with some key sequences being shot. News surfaced that Prabhas is not showing up for the shoot and the mekers were left with no option but to shoot the film with a body double. However, contrary reports soon surfaced suggesting that there is no truth to these claims.

After much delay, Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD will arrive in May and will clash with the Hollywood biggie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. There are rumours swirling that Kalki 2898 AD IMAX release in the US may get affected by the release of the Hollywood sci-fi film.