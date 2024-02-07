English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Prabhas' New Photo Surfaces Amid Rumours Of Actor Skipping Kalki 2898 AD Shoot, Using Body Double

Dil Raju’s nephew is getting married and the producer recently met pan-India star Prabhas to invite him to the wedding. Check out a photo from the time.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabhas
Prabhas | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Kalki 2898 AD, set to hit the big screens on May 9. The pan-India film has a star-studded cast including some of the biggest names Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani with reported cameos from Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, SS Rajamouli and JR NTR.

While the film inches closer to its release date, a photo of Prabhas has been doing the rounds on social media amid reports that the Rebel star has been using a body double for his portions in Kalki 2898 AD.

Advertisement

Prabhas' new glimpse surfaces amid rumours

In a new photo that has surfaced on social media, Prabhas sported a simple yet stylish look in a black over-sized T-shirt and grey pyjama. This is Prabhas’ latest appearance following the theatrical release of action drama, Salaar Part 1– Ceasefire, that hit the theatres on December 22 last year and emerged as a commercial hit.

Advertisement

Also seen in this photograph alongside Prabhas were leading producers Dil Raju, his brother Sirish, actor Ashish, Dil Raju’s daughter Hanshitha Reddy, son-in-law Archith Reddy and their son. The producer’s family today met with Prabhas and invited him to Ashish’s wedding.

Rumours around Kalki 2898 AD shoot create frenzy

The shoot of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD has been underway in Hyderabad with some key sequences being shot. News surfaced that Prabhas is not showing up for the shoot and the mekers were left with no option but to shoot the film with a body double. However, contrary reports soon surfaced suggesting that there is no truth to these claims.

After much delay, Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD will arrive in May and will clash with the Hollywood biggie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. There are rumours swirling that Kalki 2898 AD IMAX release in the US may get affected by the release of the Hollywood sci-fi film.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

9 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

9 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  3. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement