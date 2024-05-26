Advertisement

Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited - and equally delayed - big banner project, Kalki 2898 AD. The film, which was initially slated for a May 9 release, has now been pushed to June 27, in lieu of the dates for election season in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Also on the cards for the actor, has been Salaar 2, the sequel to his 2023 hit, Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire. However, the same does not seem to be the case anymore.

Has Salaar 2 been shelved?



For the unversed, news of the second part of Salaar, has been in circulation even prior to the release of the original film. Shortly after the release, the sequel came out to be christened as Salaar: Part Two - Shouryanga Parvam. Prashanth Neel, has on several occasions, even directly referred to the film, sharing his strategy on moving ahead with the storyline and vision, exactly as planned, despite fans having voiced their concerns over the film's plot being hard to follow.

As per a recent Telugu360 report however, the door has been shut on Salaar 2. The reason behind the same, has been cited as creative differences between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel. An excerpt from the report reads, "We heard that Salaar 2 is shelved and it will never happen. There are creative differences between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas and this is the real reason."

Is there a correlation between Salaar 2 being shelved and NTR31 picking up pace?



NTR31 had been announced as early as last year, set to be directed by Prashanth Neel with Jr NTR in the lead. The director however, was at the time, knee deep in filming for Salaar. As of today, Jr NTR is shuffling between Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1 and Ayan Mukerji's War 2 (also the actor's Bollywood debut). As per media reports, NTR31 has now become a frontrunner for the actor-director duo, with both aiming to commence work on it soon.

As a matter of fact, the title of Dragon has also reportedly been floated for the project. Additionally, the makers are considering Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead for the film. Incidentally, the timing for all these sudden developments coincide with news of Salaar 2 reportedly being shelved.