Published 15:40 IST, August 7th 2024

DYK Prabhas Preferred To Be Away From SS Rajamouli, Rana Dagubatti On The Day Of Baahubali Release

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati headline the Baahubali franchise directed by SS Rajamouli. The magnum opus remains one of the highest-grossing movies to date.