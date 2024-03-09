Advertisement

Prabhas and Prithiviraj Sukumaran just shared screen space as parallel leads in 2023 pan-India blockbuster, Salaar: Part One - The Ceasefire. The Raja Saab star recently expressed his admiration for the latter in context of the trailer for his latest film, The Goat Life. The actor also made a direct Salaar reference in his appreciation post.

Prabhas lauds Salaar co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran

The makers of The Goat Life (also titled Aadujeevitham) recently shared the official trailer for the Prithviraj Sukumaran led Malayalam language survival thriller. Prabhas took to his Instagram stories to not just share the trailer but also share how awe-struck he was with his Salaar co-star Prithviraj's work in the same. Referring to him as his 'brother', Prabhas affirmed that his next was all set to be a blockbuster.

The note read, "My brother @therealprithvi, what have you done!!! I can't believe its the same person who played Varadharaja Mannar. Congrats and all the best, brother. Looking forward to #TheGoatLife. With lots of love. Blockbuster loading..."

What is next for Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran?

Prabhas is currently gearing up for the much-anticipated release of his pan-India film, Kalki 2898 AD. The film will feature the actor in the role of Bhairava. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. The futuristic film will be releasing in theatres on May 19. Post this, the actor will work on Mauthi's The Raja Saab followed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. Also in the pipeline, is Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part Two - Shouryanga Parvam.



Prithviraj Sukumaran on the other hand has three projects in the pipeline. The actor is currently filming for Vilayath Buddha as well as Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. Also in the works is the sequel to his 2019 film Lucifer, titled L2: Empuraan, which will incidentally star Mohanlal in a pivotal role.