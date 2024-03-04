Advertisement

After multiple delays, the Prabhas led Salaar finally hit theatres in December of 2023, smashing box office records, living up to its commercial expectations. The sequel to the film, well in the works conceptually, even prior to the first installments release has captured the imagination of many with director Prashanth Neel also having spoken about it extensively. An update about the same has now come forth.

Salaar 2 to begin filming soon?



Salaar 2 appears to be right on track for its 2025 release. As per a recent 123Telugu report, Bobby Simha, who essayed the role of Bhaarava in Salaar, has confirmed in a recent media interaction, that the filming for the much-awaited sequel will be commencing shoot in April of this year. Previous media reports added how Prashanth Neel has already completed filming for 40% of Salaar 2.

Salaar had released in theatres on December 22. The Prashanth Neel film featured Prabhas headlining the project with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the parallel lead. The film also featured Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu among others, hold pivotal roles in the film. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections stand at a mammoth ₹406.45 crores with its worldwide collections coming in stronger at ₹617.75 crores.

Prashanth Neel will stick to his instincts for Salaar 2



In a previous interview, shortly after the release of Salaar, Prashanth Neel had revealed how he plans on adhering to his initial instincts when it will come to mounting Salaar 2. The revelation came in response to the certain sections of the audience finding the plot of the film complex to follow.



He said, "No, I won't change the story. I am not going to change one bit in that because of the feedback that I have gotten. I mean, that is a written story already. I have to follow the story. My job as a director is to narrate the story that we have written and it is a story that all of us have loved and want to tell on screen, on celluloid and that is exactly what we are going to do."