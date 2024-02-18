Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:48 IST
Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898 AD Makers Quote Whopping Price For Hindi, Telugu Theatrical Rights?
Kalki 2898 AD has been filming for a couple of years now. The Nag Ashwin directorial will release in two parts and stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone among others.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most-anticipated pan-India films lined up for release this year. Rebel star Prabhas is the leading the star-studded cast comprising of names like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani among others. Given the buzz surrounding the film is at an all time high, the makers are trying to make the most of the opportunity and hand and demanding whopping price for its theatrical release.
Kalki 2898 AD Hindi and Telugu theatrical rights quoted by makers
Kalki 2898 AD has been filming for a couple of years now. The Nag Ashwin directorial will release in two parts, with the first installment hitting the big screens on May 9. Reportedly, the makers are demanding a whopping price for its Hindi theatrical rights and the ask is driven by their confidence in how the film is coming along.
According to reports, the makers are demanding ₹135 crore for Kalki 2898 AD Hindi rights, which will be a record sum. Additionally, they are eyeing ₹75 from the film's Telugu rights. Cumulative, the figures add to over ₹200 crore.
Advertisement
Kalki 2898 AD shoot ongoing in Hyderabad
Meanwhile, the Nag Ashwin directorial is filming at a brisk pace in Hyderabad ahead of its May release. It is expected that the makers will kick-start the promotional activities in March with new footage and posters, followed by interviews and bytes of the stars. Reportedly, Disha Patani and Prabhas are filming for a romantic song on sets currently.
Advertisement
Prabhas is set to play a character inspired by Hindu mythology in the futuristic sci-fi film. Many reports have suggested that his character will have its roots in Lord Vishnu.
Advertisement
Published February 18th, 2024 at 17:48 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Best Of Zendaya's Dune 2 Press TourWeb Stories22 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.