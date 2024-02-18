Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most-anticipated pan-India films lined up for release this year. Rebel star Prabhas is the leading the star-studded cast comprising of names like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani among others. Given the buzz surrounding the film is at an all time high, the makers are trying to make the most of the opportunity and hand and demanding whopping price for its theatrical release.

Deepika Padukone in a still from Kalki 2898 AD | Image: Kalki 2898 AD/X

Kalki 2898 AD Hindi and Telugu theatrical rights quoted by makers

Kalki 2898 AD has been filming for a couple of years now. The Nag Ashwin directorial will release in two parts, with the first installment hitting the big screens on May 9. Reportedly, the makers are demanding a whopping price for its Hindi theatrical rights and the ask is driven by their confidence in how the film is coming along.

Kalki 2898 AD poster | Image: Prabhas/X

According to reports, the makers are demanding ₹135 crore for Kalki 2898 AD Hindi rights, which will be a record sum. Additionally, they are eyeing ₹75 from the film's Telugu rights. Cumulative, the figures add to over ₹200 crore.

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD shoot ongoing in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the Nag Ashwin directorial is filming at a brisk pace in Hyderabad ahead of its May release. It is expected that the makers will kick-start the promotional activities in March with new footage and posters, followed by interviews and bytes of the stars. Reportedly, Disha Patani and Prabhas are filming for a romantic song on sets currently.

Advertisement

Prabhas is set to play a character inspired by Hindu mythology in the futuristic sci-fi film. Many reports have suggested that his character will have its roots in Lord Vishnu.