Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar is one of the most successful movies of 2023. Now, director Prashanth Neel is busy preparing for the sequel of the movie where both the actors will be reprising their roles. Amid this, Prithviraj has hinted at a possible crossover between Salaar and Yash's KGF franchise. For the unversed, the KGF series is also helmed by Prashanth Neel.

Does the Salaar franchise have an exceptional crossover with KGF?

Prithviraj recently held an Ask Me Session on his X handle where he answered several questions related to his upcoming movies. Among all was a user, who wished that he could have seen Prithviraj as Shiv Mannar more on screen in Salaar. Replying to him, the actor wrote, "Of all the stories Prashanth has told me...Shiv Mannar’s is probably the coolest." Spilling the beans about the future of Salaar and his character, he added, "Has an unbelievable crossover with another universe as well.”

Of all the stories Prashanth has told me..Shiv Mannar’s is probably the coolest. Has an unbelievable cross over with another universe as well. 😊 https://t.co/edOXTaNsZx — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial)

Soon after he dropped the reply, excited fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Now #Salaar can be linked to anything with Shiv Mannar's Role @PrithviOfficial sir you raised our expectations sky high. Excitement is a small word for #SalaarShouryangaParvam, can't even imagine how the FDFS will be." Another wrote, "ShivaMannar period of rule was around 1970’s Don’t give me hope… KGF X KHANSAAR it’s happening???”

Salaar's crossover with Prashanth Neel's upcoming movies

Prithviraj hasn't revealed which universe will Salaar have a crossover. It can be either Yash's magnum opus KGF, Sri Murali starrer Bagheera or Jr NTR's next tentatively titled NTR31.

(A still from the movie | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Prithviraj Sukumaran?

The actor was recently seen in Aadujeevitham. Next, he will be seen in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, an upcoming comedy-drama helmed by Vipin Das. Co-starring Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Basil Joseph and Yogi Babu, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on May 16. He also has L2: Empuraan in the pipeline. Serving as a sequel to the 2019 movie Lucifer, the movie co-stars Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles.

