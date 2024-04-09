×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 12:26 IST

Prabhas Starrer Spirit To Begin Shooting In December? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shares Big Update

Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked about the progress of Spirit, starring Prabhas. To this, the actor shared that he is done with 60 percent of the work.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sandeep Reddy Vanga (L), Prabhas (R) | Image:Instagram
  2 min read
Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD. Even before the release, the actor already had several films lined up including Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. During an interview, the Animal director opened up about the schedule of the film.

When will Prabhas starrer Spirit go on the floors?

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked about the progress of Spirit. To this, the actor shared that he is done with 60 percent of the work and is planning to begin the film in November or December. “I didn't finish it yet, but I'll finish it soon.” He further shared that Spirit's shooting will be his "faster process" in filmmaking after Arjun Reddy and Animal.

(A file photo of Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Image: Instagram)

Spirit will be even bigger than Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Animal enjoyed a great run at the box office by grossing ₹917.82 crore worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. After seeing the success of Animal, Vanga anticipates that Spirit will be even more. The filmmaker claimed that with him and Prabhas collaborating on the project, the movie can easily mint ₹150 crore on the first day of release. He asserted that the producer of the movie is ‘safe’ and that they can easily recover the budget.

(A poster of Spirit | Image: Instagram)

“I think because of the kind of budget they are putting, I feel the producer is safe. With Prabhas and my combination along with satellite and digital rights, we can recover our budget there itself," the director said. He added, "He added, “If everything goes well with the teaser, trailer and songs pre-release and whatever we do to grab the audience's attention, the opening day would be ₹150 crore. It's a trade calculation."

It has been reported that Prabhas will play an angry young cop in the film. Bhushan Kumar will produce the film through his production company T-Series.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 12:26 IST

