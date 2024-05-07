Advertisement

As per recent media reports, Maruthi has already concluded shooting for about 50 percent of shooting, for The Raja Saab. Seeing the same, the film appeared to be right on track for a late 2024 to early 2025 release. However, if recent speculation is to be believed, The Raja Saab is eyeing a significant delay.

The Raja Saab stands delayed?



As per a recent OTT Play report, The Raja Saab will not be seeing through a release, any time soon. The reason being cited behind this, is Prashanth Neel wanting to revive the filming of Salaar 2: Shouryaanga Parvam. The report further states how Prabhas will soon be joining the sets of Salaar 2, and has hence asked Maruthi to push ahead The Raja Saab's filming schedule.

If true, this will pose as a significant delay to The Raja Saab, much of which is still left to be filmed. Previously, there were reports of Prabhas gearing up to film for an action packed schedule in the Maruthi directorial. Also on the cards, is a special dance number in the film, which will see Prabhas shake a leg with as many as three heroines - Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. The snippets of information also testify to the fact that Prabhas will be seen in a thoroughly entertaining avatar, after a while, considering his recent roles have mostly treaded serious waters.

Prabhas has a packed 2024 up ahead



As of now, Prabhas is awaiting the release of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which will see him share screen space with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Initially slated for a May 9 release, the film now stands delayed to a June 27 release, in lieu of election season. As stated above, shuffling between The Raja Saab and Salaar 2, will be taking up much of Prabhas' time this year.

Also in the works, is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, set to go on floors soon.