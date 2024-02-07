English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Prabhas' The Raja Saab To Clash With Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara On Sankranthi 2025?

Said to be a horror comedy, the Maruthi directorial has heavy buzz riding on it ever since Prabhas' first look has been unveiled from the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabhas, Salaar
Prabhas | Image:Instagram/Prabhas fanclub
The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated film of Prabhas' career since it is expected to bring back the mass avatar of the pan-India star. Said to be a horror comedy, the Maruthi directorial has heavy buzz riding on it ever since the film's first look has been unveiled. While work on the project is underway, there is suspense looming over the release date of the film.

Producer of The Raja Saab gives release date update

At an event earlier this week, Maruthi refused to talk about The Raja Saab, saying the focus is currently on Prabhas' next release Kalki 2898 AD, set to arrive on May 9. Now, the producer of The Raja Saab has hinted that the film's release date is finalised and the official announcement will be shared soon. 

“Prabhas' The Raja Saab may arrive for Sankranthi. We will announce soon after finalising the date," said producer TG Vishwa Prasad.

The Raja Saab details  

The film is produced under the People Media Factory banner. The Raja Saab is  a pan-India film and will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, with co-producer Vivek Kuchibotla, The Raja Saab promises to be an out-and-out entertainer presenting Prabhas in a ‘massy’ look in the film.

Maruthi is credited for superhits like family entertainer Prati Roju Pandage, first ever Telugu horror comedy Prema Katha Chitram, and romantic comedy Mahanubhavudu among many others.

Prabhas, meanwhile, will be seen in Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD. It will hit the big screens on May. It features the star-studded cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani with Nani, Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan and SS Rajamouli reportedly appearing in cameo roles. 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 16:23 IST

