Kannappa has been one of the most anticipated films of the Telugu Film Industry. The mythological drama inspired by the story of Lord Shiva's biggest devotee Kannappa promises an ensemble cast. One of the cast members was Prabhas who was speculated to be playing the role of Lord Shiva. However, the latest reports suggest that the Baahubali star will no longer be playing Lord Shiva in the film.

Bringing the story to life, one frame at a time! 🎬 The second schedule of '#𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚🏹' in breathtaking #NewZealand is in full swing.@themohanbabu @ivishnumanchu @mukeshvachan @24FramesFactory @avaentofficial @KannappaMovie#KannappaMovie #ATrueIndianEpicTale… pic.twitter.com/TQD6oM32w6 — Kannappa The Movie (@kannappamovie)

Prabhas to not play Lord Shiva?

Ever since the project Kannappa was announced, it was reported that actor Prabhas will play the role of Lord Shiva and Nayanthara will be seen in the role of Goddess Paravathi. However, there is now a change in plans, according to Gulte.

The role of Lord Shiva will now reportedly be played by Akshay Kumar, who was seen in a similar role in Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG2. Whereas, Prabhas will now play the role of Nandeeswarudu, according to Gulte report.

Why change in roles of Prabhas and Akshay Kumar?

Reportedly, Prabhas' team requested the makers of Kannappa to offer the Salaar star a different role in the mythological drama. It is said that the request has come because Prabhas' character Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD is a role similar to that of Sri Maha Vishnu. Due to this, the team wanted the actor to have a change.

What more do we know about Kannappa?

Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, is expected to hit the theatres in 2025. Prabhas is said to be joining the film's shoot after he wraps up Kalki. Prabhas also has Salaar 2, Spirit, and Raja Saab in the pipeline.