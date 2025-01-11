Prabhas Wedding Rumours Take Over Internet After X Post Goes Viral, Fans Curious About 'Darling Mystery Woman'

Prabhas is currently jam-packed with several projects. The Kalki 2898 AD actor is currently trending on internet owning to the actor getting married soon. His rumours of getting married has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans.

Prabhas to get hitched soon?

Manobala Vijayabalan took to X and shared a cryptic post which simply read Prabhas with wedding and a white bride emoji. This post has sparked speculation of his marriage. Fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Finally congrats sir”. Another user wrote, “What is this sir?”. “What loading?”, wrote the third user.

According to a report in GreatAndhra, during Nandamuri Balakrishna’s show Catch Unstoppable season 4 , Ram Charan hinted at Prabhas’ marriage. When asked about the wedding of Prabhas, he hinted smiled. The episode featuring Ram Charan will stream on January 14.

When Prabhas had denied the reports of getting married

At a media event while promoting his film Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas directly addressed the conjecture at hand. The actor affirmed how marriage is not really on his mind as of now. He even attributed his reason to not wanting to tie the knot as he would presumably upset his rather sizeable female fan base. He said, “I am not getting married soon because I don't want to hurt the feelings of my female fans.”

File photo of Prabhas | Source:Instagram