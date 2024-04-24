Advertisement

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma hosted an event in Hyderabad as the film completed a glorious 100 days, on Tuesday, April 23. The film collected over Rs 300 crores gross in its full run in the theatres. During the event, the director opened up about his Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe and shared that he is reading "every negative comment" regarding HanuMan.

Prasanth Varma working on four films in the PVCU

Speaking at an event, Prasanth revealed that he is currently working on four films in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. He shared that top star actors from Telugu, Tamil, Hindi & Malayalam will be part of his Cinematic Universe. He added that those four films will be helmed by top directors. "Shoot of four films from the universe will start simultaneously. Multiple directors will direct the films," said Prasanth Varma.

I am considering the negative feedback: Prasanth Varma

HanuMan was widely accepted by the audience with everyone hailing the director's skills, plotline, cinematography and Teja Sajja's performance in the film. However, their a section on the internet that dropped negative feedback about the film and it seems Prasanth is taking them all positively. As the director is busy shooting his next film Jai Hanuman, he stated that he is reading "every negative comment" posted on the internet regarding HanuMan. He is taking into account all the feedback as it will help him improve. He assured the Telugu audience that he would make them proud with the upcoming films in his franchise.

What do we know about Jai Hanuman?

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, Prasanth Varma shared a new poster of his next directorial. The new poster shows Lord Hanuman standing strong opposite a dragon, perhaps the first time when dragons will be seen in a mythological film in India. Keeping to his promise to make the film a true spectacle, Prasanth is going big with his decision to bring dragons on the screen, while also promising his audience to provide a stellar experience in IMAX 3D. The film serves as the sequel to HanuMan.