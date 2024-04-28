Advertisement

The release of HanuMan, earlier this year in January, elevated director Prasanth Varma to the status of a filmmaker with palpable pan-India appeal. Seizing the opportunity, the director announced the sequel to his blockbuster film, currently in the early stages of production. A fresh update about the same, has now come forth from the director's mouth.

With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha 🙏@ThePVCU pic.twitter.com/wcexuH6KFH — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma)

Prasanth Varma hints at Jai Hanuman's release timeline



Prasanth Varma thus far, has been rather candid about the progress being made on Jai Hanuman. During his recent appearance at a press conference, Varma shared a potential timeline for the much-awaited release of Jai Hanuman. While the film was originally being projected to see through its release in 2025, the same now, as shared by the director, stands pushed to 2026.

Separately, Varma has previously expressed what would comprise a dream cast for him, when it came to Jai Hanuman. The director shared how he would love to cast Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu in the film, with the latter specifically playing the role of Lord Ram. Additionally, HanuMan star Teja Sajja, in all likelihood, will not be leading the project.

Prasanth Varma is currently juggling between multiple projects



Not long back, reports started doing the rounds of the internet, of Prasanth Varma, collaborating with Ranveer Singh for a film. If true, the same would mark the Bollywood actor's big banner Telugu debut. Though no confirmation regarding this project has come through, the same appears to very much be in the works. Varma also has on his plate, film Octopus, with Tillu Square fame actress Anumpama Parameswaran in the lead.

Interestingly, shooting for Octopus had begun prior to HanuMan, with much of the film already having been canned. Besides this, Varma has also directed Tamannaah Bhatia, in film This is Mahalakshmi - a remake of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen.