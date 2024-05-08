Advertisement

Prashanth Neel has several projects in his pipeline including Salaar 2 and KGF 3. In a recent interview, the filmmaker opened up about the two projects and made a big revelation about the Prabhas starrer sequel. However, he also announced a temporary hiatus before starting to work on the KGF franchise.

Prashanth Neel shares update on Salaar 2 and KGF 3

A video of Prashanth Neel from his latest interview is going viral on social media. In the video, the filmmaker said that Salaar 2 is ready to go on floors by the end of this month. He said, "We are ready to go with Salaar. But I need to take a break, I just got off KGF and I was into Salaar." He also revealed that KGF 3 is in the works and he wants to give his undivided attention to the film starring Yash.

Prabhas reveals when he will start working on Salaar 2

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. Speaking about Salaar 2, Prabhas said in an interview, "The story is already ready, and we are going to start very soon, aiming to deliver the film as soon as possible for the audiences. I am aware that many of my fans are eagerly waiting for its release. We will soon unveil the details of Salaar Part 2."

When will Salaar 2 release?

Rubbishing the reports of Salaar 2’s release in 2024, Vijay Kiragandur from Hombale Films shared that the film will release in latter half of 2025. Spilling the beans about the second part of the film, the producer said that the script of Salaar 2 is ready and they will start the film any time. In between, there were rumours that the makers were planning to put the sequel on the backburner due to its lukewarm performance at the box office.