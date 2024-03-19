×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 12:24 IST

Premalu Becomes Highest-Grossing Malayalam Dubbed Film In Telugu States, Earns ₹10 Crore in 10 Days

Premalu starring K Gafoor and Mamitha has emerged as the biggest-ever Malayalam film dubbed in Telugu to earn ₹10 crore in just 10 days at the box office.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Premalu
Premalu | Image:Premalu
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mollywood's recent blockbuster film Premalu made its debut in Telugu cinemas with the same title. The film was backed by SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya in Telugu states. Premalu's Telugu version has been running successfully in theatres, and its collection reflects its popularity among the audiences. According to the latest trade reports, Premalu has set a new global record by grossing more than ₹10 crore in just 10 days.

Premalu creates a record in Telugu states

Directed by Girish AD, Premalu stars K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in leading roles. According to 123Telugu, Premalu has emerged as the biggest-ever Malayalam film dubbed in Telugu to earn ₹10 crore in just 10 days at the box office. For the unversed, Premalu's original version released in theatres on February 9 and earned ₹60 lakh nett at the Malayalam box office on its opening day. However, the film went on to become one of the best movies of 2024, leading to its Telugu and Tamil release. 

Premalu sets a record | Image: X

 

So far, after 38 days of release, the film has earned a total of ₹60.47 crore nett. The Telugu market alone accounts for approximately ₹5 to 6 crore in nett revenue. With the level of popularity it is experiencing in Telugu cinemas, the business of Premalu will only grow from here.

A still from Premalu | Image: X

 

Premalu box office update

After 30 days of its release, Premalu not only secured its place as a top-grossing Malayalam film but also clinched the title of the most profitable Malayalam movie in recent memory. Backed by popular actor Fahadh Faasil and actor-filmmaker Dileesh Pothan, the film was made on a reported budget of ₹3 crore and has gained remarkable financial success.

Advertisement

Premalu achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing the ₹100 crore milestone, joining the elite league of Malayalam cinema alongside other recent hits like Manjummel Boys.

 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 12:24 IST

