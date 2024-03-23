Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran who is gearing up for the release of his dream film Aadujeevitham recently revealed why he rejected the offer to work with Chiranjeevi in his 2019 film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He refused to act in the film despite Chiranjeevi himself calling the actor.

Why did Prithviraj refuse to star in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy?

Prithviraj who is busy promoting his film Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life, in a recent event, shared, "In 2017 or 2018, Chiranjeevi sir got in touch with me through Mani Rathnam sir’s wife, Suhasini Mam, to play a role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. I was very flattered since Chiru sir considered me for a big role in his film, and it was like receiving a big certificate."

He added, " I said I would have loved to do it, but as I started preparing for The Goat Life, I couldn’t act in Sye Raa. I told Chiru the same thing, and he said it was fine."

Prithviraj Sukumaran also refused to direct the Telugu version of Lucifer

Not just for a role in the 2019 film, but the actor-director also refused to direct the Telugu version of his hit Malayalam directorial film Lucifer. The rights to the film were bought by Chiranjeevi.

Revealing the real reason behind his refusal, the actor said, "Then I became a director and directed one hit film. Chiranjeevi sir bought the Telugu rights of it (Lucifer). For the Kerala event of Sye Raa, I was the chief guest. Chiru sir’s team asked me if I could direct Lucifer in Telugu. I told Chiru sir that I would have loved to do it, but as I am working on The Goat Life, I won’t be able to direct the Telugu version."

He added, " I don’t remember that I said the same reason four years back, but Chiranjeevi sir didn’t forget it (laughs). Chiranjeevi sir is such a sweet person. He messages me once in a while and so does Ram Charan. I am hopeful that one day I will work with him."