Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Aadujeevitham also known as The Goat Life. Recently, the makers held a special press meet in Kochi where they discussed their films. However, the highlight of the press meet was Prithviraj spilling the beans about Salaar 2 with Prabhas.

Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up about the shooting schedule of the Salaar sequel

During the launch event, Prithviraj was asked about when will the shooting of Salaar 2 begin, to this, he said that the makers have lined up and are going to start "very soon". He also opened up about his bond with Salaar co-star and called him his best friend. The actor mentioned that if he ever gets an opportunity to move to Hyderabad, he will share a space with the Rebel star.

When Prabhas hailed Prithviraj starrer Aadujeevitham’s trailer

A few days ago, the maker of Aadujeevitham unveiled the trailer of the film and soon after Prabhas took to his Instagram Story to review the trailer. Re-sharing the trailer, he wrote, "My brother @therealprithvi, what have you done!! I can't believe it's the same person who played Varadharaja Mannar. Congrats and all the best brother. Looking forward to #TheGoatLife. With lots of love. Blockbuster is loading…”

Thanking Prabhas for having the trailer, Prithviraj wrote, "Thank you DEVA! See you on the battlefield soon! #SHOURANGYAPARVAM”.

For the unversed, Prabhas and Prithviraj made their first onscreen collaboration with Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part I: Ceasefire. The epic action drama was set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, the film follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar. When a coup d'état is planned by his father's ministers and his relatives, Varadha enlists Deva's help to become Khansaar's undisputed ruler.

Released on December 22, the film became a major hit at the box office, minting around ₹715 crore worldwide against a ₹270 crore budget, making it the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2023 and third highest-grossing Telugu film of all time.