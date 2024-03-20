×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 09:54 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran Turned Down Chiranjeevi Starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy For THIS Reason

Prithviraj Sukumaran recalled a hilarious situation involving Chiranjeevi and revealed that he had to reject two of the megastar's films. Here is why.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Prithviraj Sukumaran with Chiranjeevi. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming highly anticipated film Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life. The film is slated to hit the theatres later this month. During a promotional interview, the actor recalled a hilarious situation involving Chiranjeevi and revealed that he had to reject two of his films as he was busy shooting for Aadujeevitham.

Why Prithviraj Sukumaran turned down Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy?

During an interview, Prithviraj recalled that around 2017 Chiranjeevi had offered a role to him in the epic historical action film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor was flattered but declined the offer as he was busy shooting Aadujeevitham. He was quite committed to the film and had grown a beard for the role.

(A file photo of Prithviraj Sukumaran | Image: YouTube)
(A file photo of Prithviraj Sukumaran | Image: YouTube)

Years later in 2019, Chiranjeevi had come to Kerala to promote Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Coincidentally, Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer was also released at the same time and the megastar had purchased the Telugu remake rights of the film. This is when Chiranjeevi's team approached him to direct the Telugu version of Lucifer. However, once again, he had to turn down the offer for the same reason - Aadujeevitham.

Advertisement
(A file photo of Chiranjeevi | Image: YouTube)
(A file photo of Chiranjeevi | Image: YouTube)

During that time, Prithviraj was caught up with the production work of Aadujeevitham. After listening to Prithviraj's same excuse, the team was surprised. He further clarified to Chiranjeevi's team that the production work had been extended for over a decade.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)
(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

What do we know about Aadujeevitham?

Helmed by Blessy, the project began in 2018 and is finally hitting theatres after several delays on March 28. It is an adaptation of the 2008 bestselling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on a true incident. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 09:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

PM Modi on startups

a few seconds ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

Tamilisai Joins BJP

a minute ago
Tim Cook

Tim Cook visits China

6 minutes ago
England vs Australia 2nd Test live score The Ashes ENG vs AUS Live Stokes vs Cummins

Ashes 2023, Lord's Test

7 minutes ago
Karnataka Congress on Edge As Muslim Leaders Demand 3 Tickets For Lok Sabha Elections

Karnataka Lok Sabha

7 minutes ago
Three Set Themselves on Fire in Bengaluru's JP Nagar, Die

Bengaluru Suicide

9 minutes ago
War 2 Hrithik Roshan

War 2 Update

10 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung revenue plans

15 minutes ago
BREAKING: 30 Persons Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Maha Bus Accident

20 minutes ago
European Union

EU on Meta, Apple

21 minutes ago
USA Cricket

USA Cricket confirmed to

22 minutes ago
Stock market news

Sensex jumps 200 points

25 minutes ago
Understanding Different Types Of Workouts To Train More Effectively

Different Workouts

30 minutes ago
Balkaur Singh file photo

Balkaur Singh's Ordeal

32 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

35 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Rally

39 minutes ago
A structure set on fire by angry people after the death of two boys in Budaun on Tuesday night

Badaun Double Murder

39 minutes ago
MK Stalin

DMK Manifesto

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News15 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests 11 More People In Ram Navami Case

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Direct tax collection grew at 19.88% in FY24

    Economy News15 hours ago

  5. Tata Motors inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility

    Business News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo