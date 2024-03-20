Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming highly anticipated film Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life. The film is slated to hit the theatres later this month. During a promotional interview, the actor recalled a hilarious situation involving Chiranjeevi and revealed that he had to reject two of his films as he was busy shooting for Aadujeevitham.

Why Prithviraj Sukumaran turned down Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy?

During an interview, Prithviraj recalled that around 2017 Chiranjeevi had offered a role to him in the epic historical action film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor was flattered but declined the offer as he was busy shooting Aadujeevitham. He was quite committed to the film and had grown a beard for the role.

(A file photo of Prithviraj Sukumaran | Image: YouTube)

(A file photo of Prithviraj Sukumaran | Image: YouTube)

Years later in 2019, Chiranjeevi had come to Kerala to promote Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Coincidentally, Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer was also released at the same time and the megastar had purchased the Telugu remake rights of the film. This is when Chiranjeevi's team approached him to direct the Telugu version of Lucifer. However, once again, he had to turn down the offer for the same reason - Aadujeevitham.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Chiranjeevi | Image: YouTube)

(A file photo of Chiranjeevi | Image: YouTube)

During that time, Prithviraj was caught up with the production work of Aadujeevitham. After listening to Prithviraj's same excuse, the team was surprised. He further clarified to Chiranjeevi's team that the production work had been extended for over a decade.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

What do we know about Aadujeevitham?

Helmed by Blessy, the project began in 2018 and is finally hitting theatres after several delays on March 28. It is an adaptation of the 2008 bestselling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on a true incident. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia.