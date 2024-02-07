Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

Producer Naga Vamsi Shares Major Update About Vijay Deverakonda’s VD 12

The movie's producer, Naga Vamsi, recently posted an important update on Deverakonda’s VD 12. The film’s production is currently on hold.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda | Image:thedeverakonda/Instagram
Gowtam Tinnanuri's next, currently tentatively titled VD 12, has been on a quite the halt since last year. Vijay Deverakonda hit pause on Tinnanuri's project to start work on Parasuram's Family Star. A recent update, however - that too a rather crucial detail about the film's paused production- has now been doing the rounds of the internet.

Vijay Deverakonda to resume filming for VD 12 soon?

The movie's producer, Naga Vamsi, recently posted an important update on Deverakonda’s VD 12. The film’s production is currently on hold. In response to a curious netizen's query regarding the filming, Vamsi stated that once the actor finishes his Family Star commitments, the spy thriller will resume filming. The producer said, “#VD12 shoot will resume once Family Star shoot is over.” 

Has the leading lady of VD 12 been replaced?

VD 12 has been through its fair share of delays, particularly owing to Vijay Deverakonda prioritising Parasuram's Family Star over the former. However, now a major detail about the film has come to light regarding the film's leading pair. While Deverakonda is very much still a part of the project, the same cannot be affirmatively said about the leading lady.

For the unversed, Sreeleela had originally been signed on to star opposite Vijay in the espionage thriller. However, as per a recent Gulte report, Sreeleela is now unable to adjust her dates for VD 12. Though this news is yet to be officially confirmed, the reports further suggest that the makers of the film have now approached Triptii Dimri who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal - a role she was rather appreciated for. The makers reportedly also have another name in mind - Rukmini Vasanth, best known for her role in Sapta Saagaralu Daati.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

