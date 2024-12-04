Pushpa 2: Devi Sri Prasad Or Sam CS? Credit War Over Climax BGM Brewing Ahead Of Film Release

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. After getting delayed for several times, the film will release in theatres on December 5. Fans are eagerly waiting tomorrow too see the iconic star after long time on big screens. Amid this, question has risen as who has worked on the background score for the climax.

Pushpa 2: Who has worked on the background score for climax scene?

Recently, director Sukumar praised the climax score of Pushpa 2 which is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. But, in interesting turn of events, Sam CS revealed that he too has contributed to the climax scene, which has sparked curiosity among the netizens, whether its Devi Sri Prasad or Sam CS.

File photo of Devi Sri Prasad | Source: Instagram

File photo of Sam CS | Source: Instagram

Earlier, there were rumours of not one, but three music directors were said to be brought in to compose the background score. According to report, not just Thaman, but also Ajaneesh Loknath (Kantara & Mangalavaaram fame) and Sam CS (Kaithi fame).

What more do we know about Pushpa 2?

The upcoming Telugu action drama Pushpa 2 is directed and written by Sukumar under his banner Sukumar Writings and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner. Pushpa 2 is written by Sukumar, cinematography by Miroslaw Kumar Brozek and music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Pushpa 2 will feature Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, Anasuya Bharadwaj as Dakshvani and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari as Kesava. Pushpa 2 is going to have an runtime of 200.38 minutes. This means the Allu Arjun starrer is 3 hours 20 minutes and 38 seconds long.

Poster of Pushpa 2 | Source: IMDb