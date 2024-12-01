Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Allu Arjun Starrer Crosses ₹20 Crore Mark Edging Out BB3, Vettaiyan

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Allu Arjun starrer action drama is all set to hit the big screens on December 5 amid massive anticipation. The full-fledged advance bookings for the Sukumar directorial have opened and fans are showing huge interest in watching the film on the big screens as early as possible. Pushpa 2: The Rule will release in various formats in India, including 2D, 3D, IMAX 2D and IMAX 3D, across multiple languages and advance booking report has set the stage for one of the biggest openings of all time in Indian cinema.

Pushpa 2 has been certified U/A by the CBFC | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2 beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again advance in just one day

For 2024, the biggest bookings are for Kalki 2898 AD, Devara and GOAT, followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again and Vettaiyan. According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has crossed the ₹20 crore mark in pre-sales (with block seats) in India across all languages. The Allu Arjun starrer has surpassed the advance sales of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again and Vettaiyan, with four days still to go for its release.

Rashmika and Allu Arjun in Peelings song p[oster from Pushpa 2 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

For the movie to grab the top spot in advance sales in 2024, Pushpa 2 will have to surpass Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, which minted over ₹55 crore ahead of its release in India in all languages.

Pushpa 2 to become first ₹300 crore opener in Indian cinema?

Pushpa 2 could very well inaugurate the ₹300 crore club for opening-day collections for an Indian film. According to a report in Sacnilk, the movie is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark for its opening day in AP/Telangana region itself. Hindi will be the second largest contributor, with expected earnings on day 1 to be around ₹85 crore. Accounting other languages, Pushpa 2 opening day could be around ₹233 crore gross in India.

Pushpa 2 poster | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X