Published 13:18 IST, October 22nd 2024

Pushpa 2: After Historic Success Of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor To Feature In Song Opposite Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2: The Allu Arjun starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. As per reports, Shraddha Kapoor will feature in a dance number in the film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor will reportedly appear in a dance number in Pushpa 2
Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor will reportedly appear in a dance number in Pushpa 2 | Image: Instagram
