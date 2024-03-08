Advertisement

Pushpa 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The movie will feature Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the main leads. Pushpa 2 is helmed by Sukumar and as per recent reports a renowned Bollywood actor has been roped in to play a crucial role in the sequel.

Who will join the star cast of Pushpa 2: The Rule?

As per 123Telugu, Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play a cameo role in the Allu Arjun starrer. Sanjay Dutt has earlier featured in Yash starrer KGF as the villain. Netizens praised Sanjay Dutt for trying out diverse roles in regional films. However, the makers of Pushpa 2 are yet to confirm that Sanjay Dutt has joined Pushpa 2: The Rule. To date, makers of Pushpa franchise have kept the details of the film under wraps. Nevertheless, these recent reports have generated buzz around the project. Meanwhile, apart from Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 will feature Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

Sanjay Dutt file photo | Image: X

Pushpa 2 poster | Image: X

Allu Arjun teases Pushpa 3

While the sequel to Pushpa is still in the works, Allu Arjun teased a third installment in the franchise at the Berlinale. The actor had said, "You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup."

While there have been rumours about a third installment in the franchise and whether or not one is planned, Allu Arjun's statement has clarified the situation.

Meanwhile, several big banner projects are eyeing the coveted Independence Day date, which has been blocked by Pushpa 2's makers for some time. According to multiple media reports, the most notable of these are Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Naga Chaitanya, and Sai Pallavi's Thandel.

The reports doing the rounds of the internet however, clarified that these two films were considering August 15 for a release on the contingency of Pushpa 2 being delayed, which has now been confirmed to be a false alarm.