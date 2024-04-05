Advertisement

Allu Arjun concluded 2023 on a high, having been felicitated with a National Film Award for his work as the titular Pushpa, in Sukumar's 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The actor is now gearing up, to present to the audience, the second installment of the much-awaited franchise. A fresh look from the film has now been shared by Allu Arjun himself.

Pushpa 2 new poster out



Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share the latest poster from Pushpa 2: The Rule. The larger-than-life poster features a menacing Allu Arjun strike an intimidating stance with a Trishul held in front of his face. The frame for the poster stands besmeared in red. The angle of the Trishul doubles up as a '3' in lieu of announcing how the official teaser of Pushpa 2, is a mere three days away.

The caption to the post reads, "#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser On April 8th!!" April 8 marks Allu Arjun's birthday. This year, the actor will be turning 42 years old. The makers of the film have chosen to make the occasion extra special for fans of the franchise, and the actor, by releasing the film's much-awaited teaser. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be hitting theatres worldwide, on August 15.

Makers of Pushpa 2 extend birthday wishes to Srivalli



Rashmika Mandanna will be reprising her role of Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise, in Pushpa 2. The actress rang in her 28th birthday on April 5. To mark the occasion, a fresh look of Rashmika as Srivalli, was shared by Mythri Movie Makers, the production house bankrolling the ambitious project.

Our 'Srivalli' says 3 more days to witness #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser 🔥🔥



Get ready for goosebumps stuff on April 8th 🤟🏻#PushpaMassJaathara#Pushpa2TheRule pic.twitter.com/SWjTLSiigl — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 5, 2024

Rashmika too, can be seen striking a pose, with '3' as the peg of the same - signaling the film's teaser, set to drop on April 8. Separately, Rashmika has films The Girlfriend, Chaava and Rainbow, currently in the works.