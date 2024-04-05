×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 22:17 IST

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Holds Trident In New Poster Ahead Of April 8 Teaser Release

Allu Arjun is gearing up for one of the biggest releases of the year, Pushpa 2. The actor last featured in the first installment of the franchise, back in 2021.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 | Image:MythriOfficial/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Allu Arjun concluded 2023 on a high, having been felicitated with a National Film Award for his work as the titular Pushpa, in Sukumar's 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The actor is now gearing up, to present to the audience, the second installment of the much-awaited franchise. A fresh look from the film has now been shared by Allu Arjun himself.

Pushpa 2 new poster out


Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share the latest poster from Pushpa 2: The Rule. The larger-than-life poster features a menacing Allu Arjun strike an intimidating stance with a Trishul held in front of his face. The frame for the poster stands besmeared in red. The angle of the Trishul doubles up as a '3' in lieu of announcing how the official teaser of Pushpa 2, is a mere three days away.

The caption to the post reads, "#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser On April 8th!!" April 8 marks Allu Arjun's birthday. This year, the actor will be turning 42 years old. The makers of the film have chosen to make the occasion extra special for fans of the franchise, and the actor, by releasing the film's much-awaited teaser. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be hitting theatres worldwide, on August 15.

Makers of Pushpa 2 extend birthday wishes to Srivalli


Rashmika Mandanna will be reprising her role of Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise, in Pushpa 2. The actress rang in her 28th birthday on April 5. To mark the occasion, a fresh look of Rashmika as Srivalli, was shared by Mythri Movie Makers, the production house bankrolling the ambitious project.

Rashmika too, can be seen striking a pose, with '3' as the peg of the same - signaling the film's teaser, set to drop on April 8. Separately, Rashmika has films The Girlfriend, Chaava and Rainbow, currently in the works.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 22:17 IST

