Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Scripts History, Hindi Version Crosses ₹800 Crore Mark In India

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has been busy scripting history one after the other. The film has created storm at box office and now the audience is eagerly waiting for the action thriller to release soon on OTT. Amid this, the makers have shared the news that the Hindi version of the film has reached the ₹800 crore mark in India.

Pushpa 2 Hindi version makes history in India

Production house behind the blockbuster Pushpa 2, Mythri Movie Makers took to X handle and wrote, “Brand #Pushpa inaugurates 𝟖𝟎𝟎 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄 CLUB in Hindi #Pushpa2TheRule has a RECORD BREAKING COLLECTION in Hindi with 𝟖𝟎𝟔 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐍𝐄𝐓𝐓 in 31 days."

But, according to reports in Sacnilk, the Hindi version showcased that it has collected only ₹785.7 crore, which is yet to reach the milestone. The movie has so far collected ₹1799 crore worldwide in four weeks.

Pushpa 2 controversy

Allu Arjun was caught up in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The actor was booked over the death of a 35-year-old woman at the theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4. Allu Arjun was granted regular bail in the Sandhya Theatres stampede case on Friday, January 3, by the Nampally Court.

File photo of Allu Arjun | Source: X